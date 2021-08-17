Test symptomatic school students for Covid: Andhra CM

"Make arrangements for testing of symptomatic students in the schools," said Reddy at a review meeting to take stock of the pandemic.

Amaravati, Aug 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to make arrangements to test symptomatic students for Covid as schools have reopened from Monday.

He instructed officials to implement strict Covid protocols in schools across the state, including following social distancing and wearing masks.

The Chief Minister also reviewed precautions to be taken for an anticipated third wave.

He directed that village and ward secretariats should be taken as a unit for vaccination and administration of vaccines be done on priority.

Announcing that Covid curfew relaxations have been extended by an hour from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., he also insisted that permission should be taken early for marriages and only 150 people be allowed.

Officials informed Reddy that Covid recovery rate has touched 98.45 per cent, even as active cases dropped to 16,341.

According to officials, Covid positivity rate currently stands at 1.94 per cent, being less than 3 per cent in 10 districts and between 3-6 per cent in three districts.

