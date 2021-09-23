Tewari is new Punjab Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (IANS) IAS officer Anirudh Tewari on Thursday appointed as the new Punjab Chief Secretary, replacing Vini Mahajan, who has now been posted as Special Chief Secretary.

According to orders, he would also be the Principal Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, besides Financial Commissioner, Development, and Principal Secretary, Food Processing, Horticulture and Governance Reforms and Public Grievances.