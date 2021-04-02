Texas Guv urges federal govt to end border crisis

During a press conference in Weslaco near the US-Mexico border, the Governor on Thursday urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take immediate action, reports Xinhua news agency.

Houston, April 2 (IANS) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged the federal government to take action to end the humanitarian crisis at the country's southern border.

"Operation Lone Star is delivering results to keep our communities safe, but it is also exposing the continued failures of the Biden administration to secure the border," said Abbott.

"It is past time for the federal government to step up and secure the border, and I am urging the Biden administration to take action now to save lives and get this crisis under control."

Abbott also provided an update on the state's response to the border crisis through Operation Lone Star.

Abbott said that since the launch of Operation Lone Star on March 4, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has made 598 arrests and over 16,000 referrals of illegal immigrants to the US Customs and Border Protection.

The operation has also led to the seizure of 14 pounds of cocaine, 23 fire arms, and millions of dollars in currency, and the arrests of nine gang members involved in the movement of this contraband, according to the Governor.

Abbott also highlighted the rise in violence at the border, detailing stories of abuse, assault, rape, and attempted murder of migrants at the hands of smugglers and cartel members.

'Operation Lone Star' was launched to help secure the border and combat the smuggling of people and drugs in Texas.

There are currently 1,000 DPS troopers, agents, and rangers who are engaged in the mission.

In a report, The Texas Tribune said that more than 100,000 people were either apprehended by or surrendered to federal immigration officials on the US-Mexico border in February.

Around one of every 10 undocumented migrants that immigration officials encountered in February was an unaccompanied minor, a 62 per cent increase from January.

