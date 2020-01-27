Text message reminder for passport renewal

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The government has started a text message phone reminder service that will remind passport holders to renew their passports in time.

As per a press note issued by the regional passport office of Coimbatore, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to inform passport holders about the expiry date of their passports in view of the fact that many people forget to renew their passports on time.

The passport holders will receive two text messages on their registered mobile numbers, nine and seven months before the expiry date. Majority of the countries allow people to travel with passports with at least minimum validity of six months.

