T'gana BJP leaders stopped from visiting Bhainsa

Nizamabad MP D. Arvind was also stopped by the police from leaving for Bhainsa. The BJP leader raised an objection to the police action and an argument ensued with an officer.

Police in various districts detained the BJP leaders and sent them back.

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) Telangana police on Tuesday stopped BJP leaders, who were heading towards Bhainsa town, which witnessed communal clashes on Sunday.

Arvind was later place under house arrest.

"Wish the TRS government had a fraction of interest, in protecting the lives and properties in Bhainsa, it has in arresting me and stopping me from visiting the victims of Bhainsa violence. KCR's work from farm house to suppress opposition and social media is appalling," the MP tweeted.

Police also stopped BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao from visiting Bhainsa. He was detained near Balkonda.

Police also detained BJP leaders at various other places on the ground that their visit could further create law and order problems in Bhainsa.

The town in Nirmal district witnessed clashes between members of two communities following a road accident involving two motor cycles.

Six civilians and three police officers were injured in stone pelting. Miscreants set afire two houses, and nine vehicles.

Police imposed prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons as a precautionary measure.

Y. Nagi Reddy, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, said no further violence was reported.

He said several persons suspected to be involved in this stone pelting and arson were taken into custody and are thoroughly being interrogated.

--IANS

ms/sdr/