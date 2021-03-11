T'gana CM claims to work for women in but doesn't let police work: State BJP chief Sanjay on minor's rape

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Reacting to the rape of a minor girl on March 10, 2021, at Mirzapur village of Nirmal district, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister claims to be working for the women in the state but doesn't let the police work and do their duty rightfully.



Sanjay said, "It is the BJP leaders from that particular area who brought her to Hyderabad and have admitted her here in Gandhi Hospital. The Telangana Chief Minister claims to be working for the women in the state. However, the state government doesn't let the police work and do their duty rightfully."

"As soon as the parents came to know about the minor girl's rape, she was immediately rushed to the Nirmal Hospital. From there, they were referred to Bhainsa hospital", the BJP leader further stated.

He said, "When the parents tried to file a complaint against the incident, the police asked them not to get the case registered as this might defame the girl. What can be more shameful for the state of Telangana than this?"

"The police instead of arresting the accused, are taking the side of the accused. Since the accused belongs to a particular religion, the police is taking his side," said Sanjay.

"It's time for Bharatiya Janta Party to take care of Bhainsa because the Chief Minister is not responding to the incidents happening there," added the Telangana BJP chief.

A 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 14-year-old boy in Mirzapur village in Nirmal district on Wednesday, the police had said.

The boy is a neighbour of the victim. The girl was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The boy was sent to a juvenile home, said the police. (ANI)

