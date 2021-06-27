T'gana Cong plans talks to check dissidence over new chief

The former minister told reporters after meeting Revanth Reddy that talks will be held with dissidents. He exuded confidence that the problem would be sorted out soon.

Hyderabad, June 27 (IANS) Talks will be held with leaders unhappy over appointment of A. Revanth Reddy as the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir said on Sunday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Malkajgiri MP and firebrand leader Revanth Reddy as the new president of TPCC to revive and lead the party to victory in 2023 assembly polls.

However, hours after his appointment, former MLA from Medchal, K. Laxma Reddy resigned from the Congress party. The AICC member wrote a letter to the party leadership saying 'under the present circumstances' he would not be able to continue.

Laxma Reddy is known to have differences with Revanth Reddy. Shabbir, however, said Revanth Reddy will speak to Laxma Reddy.

While hailing Revanth's appointment as the new PCC chief, the former minister said time has come for all party workers to fight as soldiers. He claims that Revanth enjoys the full support of youth.

Shabbir believes that the MP can lead the party to victory in 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy's supporters on Sunday celebrated his appointment as the state party chief. They gathered at his camp office, raised slogans, distributed sweets and burst firecrackers.

After the central leadership announced his appointment Saturday night, Revanth Reddy met some senior leaders. He was holding meetings with some more leaders on Sunday.

After consultation with key leaders, he is likely to announce his plans to strengthen the party and prepare it for the next polls.

The central leadership ignored many seniors and aspirants to pick Revanth as the new PCC chief.

He succeeded Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had resigned from the post in December following the party's humiliating defeat in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Revanth had quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join Congress in October 2017. Some leaders, opposed to his appointment, are likely to leave the party.

