T'gana daily Covid tally crosses 3K mark with higher testing

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) After a day's lull, Telangana's daily Covid-19 tally has yet again crossed the 3,000-mark. The Covid status bulletin issued on Tuesday said 3,052 new cases were recorded in the state during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,13,007 samples were tested during this period. In contrast, the state had reported 2,251 cases on Monday from a test size of 79,027 samples.

Earlier, on Saturday, Telangana had reported an all-time daily high of 3,187 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since August, from a record testing size of 1,15,371.

The latest daily Covid tally pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,42,581, said the bulletin issued by the state government.

Seven persons were reported dead due to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,772. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said the fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent.

The number of active cases has jumped to 24,131 which includes 16,118 persons who are in home/institutional quarantine.

A total of 778 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,06,678. The recovery rate has slipped further to 92.21 per cent but remains above the national average of 89.5 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported the highest tally of 406 cases while its bordering districts, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 301 and 248 cases, respectively.

Nizamabad district, bordering Maharashtra, reported 279 new cases, while Jagtiyal reported 135, Sangareddy with 123, Nirmal 113, Kamareddy 111, and Nalgonda reported 109 cases.

All the remaining districts reported fresh cases in double digits.

