T'gana directs pvt hospitals to install oxygen plants

Director of public health and family welfare Dr G. Srinivas Rao directed the managements of the private hospitals to install PSA oxygen generation plans of adequate quantity corresponding to the bed capacity.

Hyderabad, July 30 (IANS) The Telangana government has directed all private hospitals in the state to install Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants.

Hospitals with up to 200 beds have to install plants with 500 liters per minute (LPM) capacity. For hospitals with 200 to 500, the plant's capacity should be 1,000 LPM and for hospitals with more than 500 beds the capacity prescribed is 2,000 LPM.

The director in a communication to hospitals asked them to install the plants as per their bed capacity without fail. He also provided a list of authorised agencies for installation of the PSA oxygen generation plants.

"Failure in installation of the plant may be viewed seriously and it leads to cancellation of recognition of the hospitals," he stated.

Last month, the health, medical and family welfare department issued a Government Order in accordance with the advisory by the Central government.

The Centre requested all the states to establish PSA oxygen generation plans in both public health facilities as well as in the private hospitals. It said an oxygen generation plan provides the respective hospital with an assured medical oxygen supply that is of critical need during a health emergency.

