T'gana innovation cell, Kautilya School create social innovation ecosystem

Hyderabad, May 11 (IANS) The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has entered into an agreement with the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP), and Gitam deemed University, to enable a conducive administrative and regulatory environment for social innovation to flourish in the state.

Under the agreement, both the partners will combine their resources to create a robust, world-class 'Social Innovation' (SI) ecosystem in the state. The MoU was signed by Ravi Narayan, chief innovation officer, Government of Telangana, Prof. D Gunasekaran Registrar of GITAM, and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director of the KSPP.