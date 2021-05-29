T'gana minister stunned by tweet for help with missing leg piece

Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) Telangana minister K Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, is known for his quick responses to calls for help on Twitter. But he was left stumped on Friday, when a Twitter user reached out to him with a complaint against a food delivery service.

KTR who is Telangana's minister for IT, and municipal administration and urban development, is known for helping people in distress during the current Covid pandemic. Twitter is awash with instances of people reaching out to KTR, for all types of help, ranging from emergency requirements of Covid medication, hospital beds, oxygen to e-passes, and his prompt responses followed by instructions to the concerned officials.