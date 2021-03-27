T'gana police nab two criminals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) A Special Operations Team belonging to Rachakonda police commissionerate in the city on Friday arrested two notorious criminals who were wanted in connection with several crimes in Maharashtra.

The police also seized two country-made pistols.

Based on a credible information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team, LB Nagar zone of Rachakonda Commissionerate nabbed Nandakishore alias Manoj, 23, and Rohan Rajeev Chandaliya, 22. Both are from Pune in Maharashtra. Another person, Kiran Shivaji Khawale, 24, is absconding.