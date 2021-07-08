T'gana woman hangs self after killing two daughters

Turpunuri Umarani (32) hanged all her three daughters -- Harshini (13), Lucky (11) and Shainy (8) at her residence in Ramnagar before killing herself by hanging. However, her youngest daughter escaped death.

Hyderabad, July 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly hanged her two daughters to death before killing herself in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district, police said on Thursday.

Umarani's husband Venkatesh, who was sleeping outside the house, woke up Thursday morning to the cries of their youngest daughter. As the door was locked from inside, he broke it to find his wife and two daughters hanging from an iron beam.

Shainy escaped the death as the cloth with which Umarani hanged her to the beam apparently ripped off.

Police suspect that the woman killed her daughters and herself early Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Narayana Reddy said no suicide note was found.

She is believed to have taken the extreme step due to financial problems. The police officer, however, said they were probing if there was any issue between the couple.

The couple was married for 14 years. Venkatesh is said to be a habitual drinker.

