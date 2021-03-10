T'gana's daily Covid count jumps to 189

Two more persons succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,646.

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) The daily Covid count in Telangana saw a spike on Wednesday as 189 new cases were detected during the last 24 hours.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, Greater Hyderabad saw the maximum number of cases at 34 followed by Rangareddy (15), Medchal Malkajgiri (12) and Karimnagar (10). Only two districts reported no cases while in the remaining 27 districts the daily count was in single digit.

The health authorities conducted 39,000 tests, taking the cumulative number to 90,55,741.

Telangana's figure for samples tested per million population now stands at 2,43,303. Officials say the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the WHO benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

A total of 176 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,96,916. The recovery rate stands at 98.85 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent.

The total number of active cases rose marginally to 1,780 including 693 who were in home/institutional isolation.

Over 90 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,113 beds out of 8,454 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 6,859 out of 7,605 beds were vacant.

