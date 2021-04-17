T'gana's daily Covid count jumps to record of 4,446

Twelve persons succumbed to the virus during the 24-hour period ending 8 p.m. on Friday. This is the highest fatalities in a day during the second wave of the pandemic.

The previous daily high of 3,840 new cases and nine deaths were reported on Friday.

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Telangana continues to record successively higher daily Covid tallies with each passing day, and on Saturday, the state registered 4,446 new cases and 12 deaths.

While the cumulative death toll stands at 1,809, the case fatality rate remains stable at 0.52 per cent against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

The state capital region and surrounding districts continue to bear the brunt of fresh covid outbreaks The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region reported 598 cases, while adjoining districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy recorded 435 and 326 cases, respectively.

Nizamabad district, bordering Maharashtra, remains a hotspot with 314 new infections reported from here. Kamareddy and Nirmal districts adjoining Nizamabad reported 184 and 160 cases, respectively.

Sangareddy reported 235 new cases followed by 180 in Jagtiyal, 149 in Karimnagar and 148 in Khammam.

There were 136 cases in Warangal Urban, 129 in Mahaboobnagar and 121 in Mancherial.

According to a media bulletin issued by the state health department on Saturday, the number of active cases jumped to 33,514 from 30,494 the previous day.

The numbers include 22,118 persons who are in home or institutional isolation.

While the recovery rate dipped further to 89.8 per cent, it remained above the national average of 87.2 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, health authorities in the state conducted a record 1,26,235 tests.

Samples tested per million population rose to 3,11,878.

