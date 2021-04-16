T'gana's daily Covid count rises to 3,840

The number of infections climbed from 3,307 on Thursday as Greater Hyderabad and several districts reported a huge surge.

This is the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) Breaking another record in the daily spike in Covid-19 cases, Telangana reported 3,840 new cases and nine deaths during the last 24 hours.

Nine more persons succumbed to the virus during the 24-hour period (between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 p.m. on Thursday). This is the highest number of fatalities in a day during the second wave of the pandemic.

The fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,797. The case fatality rate remained at 0.52 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Ramping up the infrastructure to deal with the massive surge, the state government added 29 new state-run hospitals and 123 private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients. The total number of hospitals treating Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 473 with 27,775 beds.

The admissions in the hospitals treating Covid-19 cases rose to 10,279 from 9,176 on Thursday.

The second wave has gripped the entire state with Hyderabad and surrounding districts bearing the brunt. The state capital Hyderabad reported 505 cases while the adjoining districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy recorded 407 and 302 cases, respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra remained one of the worst-affected districts with 303 new infections. Kamareddy and Nirmal districts adjoining Nizamabad reported 144 and 159 cases, respectively.

Sangareddy reported 175 new cases followed by 167 in Jagtiyal, 124 in Mahabubnagar, 124 in Karimnagar, 114 in Warangal Urban, 111 in Khammam and 101 in Mancherial.

According to a media bulletin issued by the state health department on Friday, the number of active cases in the state jumped to 30,494 from 27,861 on Thursday. They include 20,215 who are in home or institutional quarantine. The recovery rate dipped further to 90.55 per cent still above the national average of 87.8 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, health authorities in the state conducted a record 1,21,880 tests, taking the cumulative number of tests to more than 1.14 crore. Samples tested per million population rose to 3,08,486.

--IANS

ms/khz/bg