T'gana's Musi river remains flooded, alert continues

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (IANS) The Musi river remained flooded on Wednesday with surplus water continuing to be let out from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs. The alert for residential areas along the river continued due to the huge flow of water, almost touching the bridges at a couple of points.

Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday reopened Moosarambagh bridge for traffic. An official said if water level increases, the bridge will be closed again.

Moosarambagh and Chaderghat causeway were closed for traffic on Tuesday. While Chaderghat causeway was reopened for traffic after a few hours, the restriction continued on the other bridge.

Police said the water level situation at both places on Wednesday morning remained the same as it was on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is releasing the water from twin reservoirs following heavy downpour in the catchment areas over the last 2-3 days.

Though rains receded since Tuesday, the reservoirs continued to receive huge inflows from the catchment area.

Six floodgates of the Osmansagar reservoir and 10 gates of Himayatsagar have been lifted to release the flood water.

The HMWS&SB has alerted the administrations of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) about the possibility of floods in the Musi river, so that residents of the surrounding areas could be shifted to safer locations.

At least 40 families from areas along Musi banks at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh were shifted to relief camps.

A body was seen floating in Musi at Moosarambagh on Tuesday. Locals shot the video of the floating body and alerted the police. However, by the time the police could react, the body got washed away.

Two people were washed away in two separate incidents in Vikarabad and Kamareddy districts on Monday when heavy rains lashed the state under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Gulab'.

--IANS

ms/dpb