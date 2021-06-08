Thackeray leads delegation to PM for Maha issues (Ld)

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday led a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss around a dozen pending issues of the state, officials said here.

At the meeting, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan were also present, Thackeray took up issues of Maratha quotas, the GST dues to the state, Mumbai Metro carshed, damage due to the recent Cyclone Tauktae, crop insurance scheme for farmers, etc.