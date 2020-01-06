Thackeray to interact with India Inc. tomorrow

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) For the first time since taking over, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will interact with prominent industrialists to discuss the vision to make Maharashtra industrially and an economically vibrant State aiming to be a 'trillion-dollar state economy' by 2025, an official said.

The interaction has been organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and comes against the backdrop of perceived apprehensions in various quarters of India Inc. after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance took office in Nov. 2019.

Significantly, the interaction will happen a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a similar tete-a-tete with the country's top industrialists in New Delhi today.

Recently, concerns were expressed by India Inc.after the new MVA government was saddled with a legacy of a staggering debt burden of around Rs 6.71 lakh crore, including some Rs 2 lakh-crore only for certain mega-infrastructure projects.

The disquiet in trade and industry circles was also partly fuelled by the MVA government's move to "review" all money-guzzling projects, though none have been stayed, the planned mega-farm loans waiver and other key schemes of the new regime.

Thackeray is likely to allay the corporate captains' fears on all counts and also enlighten them on the plans of the MVA government to give impetus to the growth of trade and industry in the state, traditionally ranked among the most industrialised with a reputation for being investor-friendly in the country.

The meeting will have Industry Minister Subhash Desai, and top leaders like Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Deepak Parekh, Gautam Singhania, Baba Kalyani and other eminent dignitaries from the industrial sector.

The discussion will culminate in suggesting a road-map towards building a progressive and globally competitive Maharashtra which can fulfil its vision to become a 'Trillion-Dollar economy by 2025' and contribute around one-fifth to the Indian economy.

With a population of around 12 crore, Maharashtra, occupies a leading position in the country's economy and is among the largest contributors to the country's GDP with a strong presence of industries in almost all sectors.

qn/rt