Thai Army helps enforce night curfew

The military officers are taking part in enforcing the curfew, effective between 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., as part of the stepped-up measures to combat the ongoing resurgence, Chalermpol said at a press conference here on Sunday.

Bangkok, July 12 (IANS) The Thai Army will join the police and other government personnel in enforcing a 14-day curfew in Bangkok and nine other provinces from Monday imposed in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, Supreme Commander Chalermpol Srisawat said.

Nearly 150 road checkpoints in Bangkok and surrounding provinces and four southern provinces have been set up to minimise road travel during the night curfew, Xinhua news agency quoted the Supreme Commander as saying.

Thailand has been battling to contain the third wave of the pandemic since April.

Fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant, the daily cases in the Southeast Asian country have continued to rise.

On Sunday, Thailand reported 9,539 new cases, the third consecutive day of over 9,000 confirmed infections, and 86 deaths, according to the country's Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new figures took the nation's total infection tally and death toll to 336,371 and 2,711, respectively.

