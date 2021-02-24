Thai court finds 3 ministers guilty of involving in anti-govt protests

Bangkok, Feb 25 (IANS) Three current Thai Cabinet ministers lost their posts on Wednesday due to their court verdicts for jail in relation to 2014's Bangkok shutdown and street protests which they had unlawfully orchestrated.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta and Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam, who received jail terms ranging from five years to seven years and four months respectively, have automatically lost their ministerial seats, the Xinhua news reported.