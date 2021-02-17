Thai Deputy PM: Sinovac vaccines to arrive starting next week

Bangkok, Feb 17 (IANS) Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday reassured the delivery of Sinovac vaccines from China to Thailand, beginning next week.

On the second day of a debate at parliament, Anutin said to legislators that the first shipment of the Chinese vaccines against Covid-19 is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on February 24, followed by a second batch next month and a third batch in April, Xinhua reported.