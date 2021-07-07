Thai factory explodes, firefighter injured: Police

Some huge tanks containing oil and thinner exploded with blaze erupted at about 6:10 p.m. local time at Floral Manufacturing Group factory in the Lat Krabang industrial estate, the police said.

Bangkok, July 7 (IANS) Two explosions rocked a cosmetic and medical equipment factory in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Tuesday, with one firefighter being injured, local police said.

Firefighters have brought the fire under control, and investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said, ruling out the possibility of any subsequent accidents from chemical leak.

This was the second major industrial accident within two days, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, an explosion and ensuing fire swallowed a chemical plant on the outskirts of Bangkok, killing one firefighter, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of over 1,000 local residents. New fire erupted on the site of the burned chemical factory on Tuesday afternoon but was brought under control again.

