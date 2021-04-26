Thai PM fined for not wearing mask under new restrictions

Prayuth was among the first to be punished under a set of measures imposed on Monday that include a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($636) for those who fail to wear masks in public. He was fined 6,000 baht ($190), the dpa news agency reported.

Bangkok, April 26 (IANS) Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was fined for not wearing a face mask at a meeting on Monday under new coronavirus restrictions amid a new wave of infections.

Thai authorities introduced the measures to curb a new wave of coronavirus cases spurred by a more contagious variant first discovered in Britain.

Bangkok, which has the largest caseload in the country, has also closed over 30 types of businesses including cinemas, barbershops, zoos, museums and gyms.

Shopping malls and convenience stores have been ordered to close at night.

Thailand reported 2,048 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 57,508.

--IANS

int/