Thailand confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], March 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand reported on Friday 100 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic, and one more death, according to the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



Of Friday's new cases, 96 were domestic while four were imported, CCSA's assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul told a press conference.



A total of 47 of the domestic cases were confirmed in Samut Sakhon, 22 in the capital Bangkok and 10 in Phetchaburi, among other provinces, she said.



The fatality referred to a 53-year-old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon, who had reportedly had diabetes and pneumonia.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 27,594 cases of infection, 24,633 of which were domestic while 2,961 are imported. There have been 90 COVID-19 related deaths in Thailand so far.



So far, 26,450 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,054 others are currently hospitalized. (ANI/Xinhua)

