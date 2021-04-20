Thailand confirms 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Bangkok [Thailand], April 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Tuesday confirmed 1,443 cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.



Of these cases, 1,441 were domestic infections while two were imported, Taweesin said, adding that of the total domestic cases, 1,328 were reported at hospitals while 113 others were confirmed via active testing at communities and workplaces.

All of the four new fatalities reportedly had pre-existing medical conditions, he said.

Thailand has so far reported 108 deaths and 45,185 confirmed cases, 41,943 of which were domestic infections while 3,242 others were imported.

So far, 28,958 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 16,119 others are currently hospitalised. (ANI/Xinhua)

