Thailand confirms 829 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Sunday confirmed 829 new COVID-19 cases, mostly found via active testing among migrant workers, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



Of the new cases, 822 were domestic infections while seven others were imported cases, CCSA assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul told a daily news briefing.

Some 731 new local infections were found via active testing among Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals at factories and communities in Samut Sakhon province and southwestern suburbs of Bangkok, according to Panprapa.

Thailand has so far confirmed 18,782 cases, 16,323 of which were domestic infections while 2,459 others were imported cases, she said.

Of that total, 11,615 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 7,090 others are currently hospitalized. No new death was reported Sunday, leaving the total death toll at 77, she said. (ANI/Xinhua)

