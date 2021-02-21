Thailand confirms 92 new Covid-19 cases

Bangkok, Feb 21 (IANS) Thailand on Sunday confirmed 92 cases of Covid-19, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)'s report.

Of Sunday's new cases, 86 were domestic infections while six others were imported cases, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases included 38 confirmed via active testing at factories, communities and food markets in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Bangkok, among other provinces, the Xinhua news agency reported.