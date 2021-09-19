Thailand daily Covid deaths hit 7-week low

After a two-month low daily infections recorded on September 14, the number of single-day new cases in Thailand has risen again with 14,109 recorded over the past 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bangkok, Sep 19 (IANS) Thailand reported 122 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise of fatalities in seven weeks, according to the figures released by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The Southeast Asian nation's death toll now stands at 15,246, while the tally of infections has reached 1,462,901, official data showed.

Among the new infections, 2,843 were detected in the capital Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest outbreak since early April.

The CCSA on Friday noted that the decision to open up Bangkok is not final yet and that the capital and other destinations will only open for international travellers when they are deemed safe for local residents.

Till date, Thailand has administered around 43.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with about 20.3 per cent of its total population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

The country aims to inoculate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

--IANS

ksk/