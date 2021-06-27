Thailand imposes new restrictions

A ban on restaurant dine-ins for at least 30 days in Bangkok and five neighbouring provinces as well as four southern provinces, will come into effect on Monday, according to a document released by Thailand's royal gazette.

Bangkok, June 27 (IANS) Thailand has announced stricter restrictions in the capital Bangkok and nine provinces, as the current measures have failed to contain a fresh Covid-19 resurgence.

The restrictions also required shopping malls in Bangkok and selected provinces to close by 9 p.m. and forbade gatherings of more than 20 peoples in hotels and convention centres, reports Xinhua news agency.

The authorities will monitor road traffic in and out of Bangkok and the nine selected provinces for at least 30 days to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The new measures came as the Southeast Asian country is planning to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists in 120 days and to launch Phuket as a designated quarantine free tourist destination next week.

Thailand on Sunday reported 3,995 new Covid-19 cases, the 11th consecutive day of new infections above 3,000, and 42 additional deaths.

The country's tally of infections now stands at 244,447, with the death toll at 1,912, as official data showed.

--IANS

ksk/