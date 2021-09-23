Thailand likely to delay reopening of key tourist destinations

The planned reopening to fully-vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine of major tourist destinations including Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai in October could be extended to November 1, the Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told local media.

Bangkok, Sep 23 (IANS) Thailand plans to postpone the reopening of the capital Bangkok and other major tourist destinations to foreign visitors until November, citing that the Covid-19 vaccination rate in these regions were still behind the targets.

He added that the ministry would submit the adjustment to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for approval on September 27, reports Xinhua news agency.

"From the assessment of the current Covid-19 situation and the overall readiness in various fields, we would like to postpone the reopening timeline of these key cities further," said Pipat.

"One of the important criteria that we have to meet before reopening is to have at least 70 per cent of the population in those areas fully vaccinated, but this target has not been met," he said.

According to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, about 44 per cent of the residents have been fully inoculated so far, and the capital city's is now accelerating the pace of vaccine roll-out to achieve the 70 per cent immunisation coverage.

The reopening plan was part of Thailand's efforts to boost tourism, a key engine of economic growth before the pandemic, and strike a balance between ensuring lives and livelihood.

The Southeast Asian nation aims to inoculate about 70 per cent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

Till date, 22.6 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

