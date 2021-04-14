Thailand logs highest single-day spike of 1,335 Covid cases

Bangkok, April 14 (IANS) Thailand on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,335 Covid cases, pushing the tally to 35,910,according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

A total of 1,326 of the new infections were domestic transmissions, with 789 being confirmed via tests at medical facilities and 537 via proactive tests, while nine others were imported cases, according to the CCSA.