Thailand mulls easing curbs

On Thursday, Thailand registered 18,501 new Covid-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day of less than 20,000 infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangkok, Aug 27 (IANS) As the Covid-19 situation is gradually improving in Thailand, authorities were considering easing some restrictions in Bangkok and some provinces.

The new daily cases raised Thailand's cumulative infections to 1,120,869, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The death toll also rose by 229 to 10,314, it said.

The decrease of new cases growth and a continuing surplus of daily recoveries over new infections are driving the government's considerations to ease some lockdown measures, CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan told reporters.

To better curb the spread of highly contagious variants, the Thai government intends to administer around 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines per month, up from the previous target of 10 million.

Till date, the Southeast Asian country has administered over 28.8 million doses of vaccines, with nearly 10 per cent of its 69 million population having been fully vaccinated.

Thailand aims to inoculate 70 per cent of its entire population by the end of 2021.

