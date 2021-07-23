Thailand mulls new incentive to woo int'l visitors

Fully-vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to visit other seaside destinations, including Krabi, Phang Nga or Koh Samui, after a seven-day stay in Phuket, Xinhua news agency quoted Thanakorn Wangboonkhongchana, spokesman of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration, as saying on Thursday.

Bangkok, July 23 (IANS) Thailand is considering to unveil an "island hopping" tourism program, allowing quarantine-free foreign travellers arriving in the resort island of Phuket to "hop" to other seaside destinations, in the latest step to boost the country's tourism sector.

They can head to other parts of Thailand after staying at the second destination for seven days, according to Thanakorn.

Under the country's current Phuket Sandbox reopening program, which came into effect on July 1, fully-vaccinated foreign visitors can enter the island without quarantine, but they have to stay in Phuket for at least 14 nights before heading elsewhere in the country.

The new adjustment may take effect from August 1, according to Thanakorn.

Thursday's announcement comes as Thailand has reported record numbers of Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row.

On Thursday, the country confirmed 13,655 new cases, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic began, taking the total number of infections to 453,132, according to the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Cumulative deaths reached 3,697, up by 87 during the past 24 hours.

--IANS

ksk/