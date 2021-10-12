Thailand renews pan-India visa mandate with VFS Global

VFS Global will cater to travellers from all over India through visa application centres and drop off centres as per the jurisdiction of the Thai Embassy in Delhi and the Thai Consulate General in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Thai government has renewed its pan-India visa processing mandate with VFS Global, said the largest outsourcing and technology services specialist.

The company would manage all visa categories such as Visa TR, STV and long stay non-OA and non-B (employment), except medical treatment category.

VFS Global's relationship with the Thai government dates back to close to two decades. The company said it has processed more than two million Thai visa applications since 2005.

In 2019, VFS Global became the officially authorized partner of the Immigration Bureau of Thailand for E-Visa on Arrival (E-VOA).

"This win is another testament of VFS Global's excellence in business delivery, focus towards evolving customers experience and the unwavering trust shown in us by our client governments," said Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Americas, VFS Global.

--IANS

vg/ksk/