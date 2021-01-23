Thailand reports 198 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Saturday confirmed 198 new COVID-19 infections and one more fatality, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



Some 180 of the new cases were local infections, while the 18 others were imported cases, CCSA assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul told a daily briefing.

The new death was an 81-year-old Thai man, who was infected by a family member. He was reported to have medical conditions -- diabetes, kidney, and cardiac muscle failures, according to the CCSA.

Thailand has so far confirmed 13,302 cases, 10,945 of which were local infections while 2,357 others were imported cases, she said.

Of that total, 10,448 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 2,782 others are currently hospitalized. The total death toll rose to 72, she said. (ANI/Xinhua)

