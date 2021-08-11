Thailand reports 21,038 new Covid infections

Bangkok, Aug 11 (IANS) Thailand on Wednesday reported 21,038 new Covid-19 cases and 207 more fatalities, both the third-highest daily tally since the pandemic began, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country's total number of infections has risen to 816,989, and the death toll climbed to 6,795, according to the CCSA, Xinhua reported.