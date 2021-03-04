Thailand reports 54 new Covid-19 cases, one more fatality

Of Thursday's new cases, 44 were domestic infections while 10 others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Bangkok, March 4 (IANS) Thailand on Thursday confirmed 54 new Covid-19 cases, mostly domestic, and one more fatality, according to a report from the Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Those domestic cases included 28 in Samut Sakhon, three in Tak and two in Bangkok, among other provinces, the Xinhua news reported.

The fatality was a 63-year-old Thai man who had resided in Bangkok and had diabetes and high blood pressure.

Thailand has so far confirmed 26,162 cases, 23,353 of them were domestic cases while 2,809 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 25,562 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 515 others are currently hospitalised and 85 fatalities have been reported.

--IANS

int/rs