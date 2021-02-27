Thailand reports 72 new Covid cases

Bangkok, Feb 27 (IANS) Thailand on Saturday logged 72 fresh Covid cases, according to a report of the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Saturday's new infections, 63 were domestic infections while nine others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Those domestic cases included 37 in Samut Sakhon, 14 in Pathum Thani and five in Bangkok, among other provinces, the report said.