Thailand reports 802 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], January 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand confirmed 802 new cases of coronavirus infection with Samut Sakhon province still reporting hundreds of cases daily, Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Friday.



Of the new cases, 781 were domestic infections and 21 were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

According to Taweesin, 692 out of 781 local cases were found through active testing among Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals at factories and communities, mostly in Samut Sakhon.

Currently, Samut Sakhon remains the only province under maximum control plus restriction measures, while four others remain under maximum control, including Bangkok and three of its neighbours, the spokesman said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 17,023 cases of infection, including 14,585 domestic cases and 2,438 imported ones, Taweesin said.

Of that total, 11,396 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 5,551 others are currently hospitalised with 76 fatalities, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

