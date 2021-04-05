Thailand reports Covid clusters in jail, nightclubs

Of Monday's new cases, 182 were domestic infections and 12 others were imported, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Bangkok, April 5 (IANS) Thailand on Monday recorded a surge in coronavirus infection with 194 new cases, mainly due to clusters found in a prison in Narathiwat province as well as night entertainment venues, according to the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the domestic cases, 94 were confirmed in the Narathiwat prison and 46 in Bangkok, among other provinces, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Narathiwat prison on Sunday reported a total of 112 infections -- 87 male inmates, one female inmate, 23 prison wardens and one nurse.

Meanwhile, the country has confirmed 71 cases so far in night entertainment venues including bars, restaurants with live music and karaoke lounges in Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas of Bangkok and in other provinces, Apisamai said.

The cluster cases comprise 40 in Bangkok, 11 in Pathum Thani, eight in Nonthaburi and seven in Nakhon Pathom, among other provinces.

The authorities may step up enforcement to stem the spread of the virus, such as temporary closure of certain entertainment venues or an entire area in which several entertainment places are located, Apisamai said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 29,321 cases, of which 27,840 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,386 others are currently hospitalized.

A total of 95 fatalities were reported.

