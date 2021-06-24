Thailand reports highest daily Covid deaths

In the last 24 hours, 51 people succumbed to the disease, which increased the overall death toll to 1,744, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangkok, June 24 (IANS) Thailand has reported the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus deaths since May, according to the country's Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The last single-day spike was recorded on May 27 with 47 fatalities, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Wednesday.

Of the total 1,744 deaths, more than 1,600 were recorded since April 1, the start of the third wave.

Thailand also registered 3,174 new cases in the same period, bringing the total infection tally to 228,539, Taweesin said.

Thailand has already administered over 8.1 million doses of vaccine.

Eight per cent of the entire population have received their first dose, while over 3 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The targeted inoculation of 10 million doses by the end of this month will be met, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed on Wednesday.

--IANS

ksk/