Thailand reports single-day record of 15 Covid deaths

The national toll has reached 163, of which 69 have died since the beginning of the third wave in April this year, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a press conference, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangkok, April 27 (IANS) Thailand registered 15 Covid-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day number since the pandemic began, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Tuesday.

A total of 2,179 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, with 2,174 domestic infections and five imported cases, Taweesin said.

The 15 fatalities confirmed on Tuesday reportedly involved varied fatal illnesses such as diabetes, heart diseases and high blood pressure, he said.

The total case tally in Thailand has now reached 59,687, of which 33,551 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 25,973 others are currently hospitalised.

According to the latest data, around 0.3 per cent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, with 1,012,388 people received the first dose, while 214,644 received the second one.

