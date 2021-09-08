Thailand sees slight rise in new Covid cases

The number of new cases rose slightly from the previous days to over 14,000, nearly 6,000 of which were reported in Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangkok, Sep 8 (IANS) Thailand on Wednesday reported 14,176 new Covid-19 cases and 228 additional fatalities, according to the country's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Meanwhile, 90 percent of the new deaths recorded were among senior patients aged over 60 years and patients with underlying diseases.

CCSA also indicated that 16,769 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday after making a full recovery, over 2,500 more than the number of new infections.

Since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, there have been 1,322,519 Covid-19 cases and 13,511 cumulative deaths.

The vaccination drive continues to speed up in the country, with a total of 37.4 million Covid-19 vaccines having been administered between February 28 to September 7.

Over 800,000 of them were injected on Tuesday.

Roughly 15 per cent of Thailand's 69 million population have been fully vaccinated so far.

Around 600,000 of Thais have already received a booster dose.

Over 98 per cent of residents in Bangkok, the country's capital, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, CCSA reported.

