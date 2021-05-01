Thailand sends medical aid to India to fight pandemic

Official sources said that the Thailand government has sent its aircraft to evacuate some Thai Embassy officials from India. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) flight, which arrived in India on Saturday for evacuation, also carried 15 oxygen concentrators as donation from the Thailand government to the Indian Red Cross, along with 15 concentrators donated by the Hindu Samaj of Bangkok.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Medical aid is pouring in from around the world to India with the latest help coming from Thailand to fight the virulent second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official sources said Thailand Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chano Cha conveyed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs his desire to offer assistance to India.

The Indian government, sources said, had indicated that it requires oxygen cylinders, concentrators, generators and cryogenic oxygen tanks.

Meanwhile, Indian corporates, in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Thailand and the Ministry of Home Affairs, have been sourcing cryogenic tanks from Thailand. Eleven tanks in three sorties by the Indian Air Force (IAF) have already reached India. The Indian community in Thailand has also extended its support.

In addition, 100 oxygen cylinders have separately been offered by the Indian Association of Thailand. Steps are being taken for their speedy transportation to India.

Thanking the Thailand government and the Indian community in that country, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Further strengthening historical ties with a close maritime neighbour. Welcome the gift of 15 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner and friend Thailand. Also thank the Indian community in Thailand which have generously donated another 15 oxygen concentrators."

Meanwhile, by April 30, India had received 495 oxygen concentrators and 140 ventilators from the UK; 200 oxygen concentrators from Mauritius; 256 oxygen cylinders from Singapore; 20 large oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and 2,00,000 packs of Favipiravir from Russia; 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs, goggles, masks from the UAE; and 700 oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators from Ireland.

India also received 80 oxygen concentrators, 75 oxygen cylinders, and 20 high-flow humidify oxygen therapy devices from Romania, and 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators (200 Size D, 223 Size H), 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, 84000 N-95 face masks, 17 H-size (large) oxygen cylinders and 7,00,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits from the US.

