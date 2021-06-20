Thailand targets full reopening in 120 days to reboot economy

Tourism destinations that are ready could reopen to fully vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine requirements before the broader reopening, with Phuket as a pilot, Prayut said in a televised address.

Bangkok, June 20 (IANS) Thailand is aiming to fully reopen to foreign visitors in 120 days and provide at least one shot of vaccine to about 50 million people by October to revive the economy, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said .

The country plans to administer an average of around 10 million doses of vaccine a month from July, and by early October about 50 million people will receive at least one shot, Xinhua news agency quoted the premier as saying.

Although the decision may risk an increase in infections, he said, "when we take into consideration of the economic needs of people, the time has now come for us to take that calculated risk. The priorities for our country must now advance to the next level".

Battered by the pandemic, Thailand recorded its worst economic recession in more than two decades last year, with its key growth driver, the tourism sector, remaining hobbled.

The country has been battling a sharp surge in infections since April, its worst wave of the Covid pandemic so far, with more than 80 per cent of its caseload having been reported during the past 10 weeks.

The country has reported 218,131 Covid cases and 1,629 deaths till date.

