Thailand to ease restrictions on restaurant dine-in services

Bangkok, May 16 (IANS) Thailand decided on Saturday to allow restaurants in the capital Bangkok to resume dine-in services, but with a limited serving capacity and operating hours.

From Monday, restaurants, cafes and other foodshops in Bangkok and its neighbouring Nonthaburi, Pathumthani and Samut Prakan provinces, which currently remain under maximum control and restrictions, can receive customers up to 25 per cent of their capacity until 9:00 p.m. local time and provide take-away services until 11:00 p.m. local time, according to a royal gazette issued late Saturday.