Thailand to issue e-voucher to stimulate domestic consumption

The Ying Chai Ying Dai e-voucher campaign, designed to stimulate domestic consumption among Thais aged 18 years and older, opens for application online from Monday and will be effective throughout the third quarter of this year, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.

Bangkok, June 20 (IANS) Thai citizens can apply as recipients to the government's Ying Chai Ying Dai (the more use, the more benefit) e-voucher campaign from Monday, a top official said here.

About 4 million Thais are eligible to apply for the e-voucher campaign, which is designed to add some 28 billion baht ($890 million) in cash flow nationwide, Xinhua news agency reported citing Anucha as saying.

Each eligible recipient will receive a maximum of 7,000 baht in grant from the government's e-voucher system throughout the campaign period, or a maximum of 5,000 baht daily.

The recipient may use it for the purchase of goods or services at restaurants, department stores, retail stores, convenience stores and service shops, which may join in the campaign nationwide, but cannot turn such government grant into cash, he said.

Those who are entitled to the government's co-payment campaign, state welfare cards or other economic relief aid are not eligible to apply for the e-voucher campaign, the spokesman added.

--IANS

ksk/