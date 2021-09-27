  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Thailand's battered tourism sector big blow to economy, pushes suicide rates

Thailand's battered tourism sector big blow to economy, pushes suicide rates

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 27th, 2021, 15:00:18hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features