Thailand's Covid tally reaches 27K with 248 new cases

Of the fresh infections, 242 are domestic, whereas six others are imported, said Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

Bangkok, March 17 (IANS) Thailand on Wednesday reported 248 new Covid cases, taking the country's tally to 27,402, while the death toll mounted to 88, health officials said.

Of the domestic cases, 167 were confirmed in the capital Bangkok, 33 in Samut Sakhon and 42 in other provinces. Among those cases in Bangkok, 68 were infected vendors and others at and around marketplaces in Bang Khae area, Xinhua reported.

The domestic pandemic has spread from the usually-crowded marketplaces on the Thonburi side of the Thai capital to the central provinces of Suphanburi, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi and Samut Sakhon and the northeastern province of Sisaket, according to the spokeswoman.

So far, 26,339 patients have recovered, while 975 others are currently hospitalised.

